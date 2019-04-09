Carol D. Clark Carol Clark, nee Sheridan, age 61, of Caseyville, IL, born in East St. Louis, IL on November 1, 1957 died on Saturday April 6, 2019 surrounded by her family. Carol was a manager for AT&T telephone, recently retiring after 33 years of employment. She was currently a member of the St. Clair County Board - District #29, past employee of Caseyville Township and was the past president of the Caseyville Democratic Club. Carol loved animals and spending time with her family and friends. Carol is survived by her daughter, Jamie (Jamie) Dunleavy of Caseyville, Il; her parents Billy Sheridan of Mayfield, KY and Marilyn, nee Brannam, Steinhauer of O'Fallon, IL ; her grandchildren; Alex (Stephanie) Ybarra, and Raegan Dunleavy: her brothers Kevin (Sandy) Sheridan of Fairview Heights, IL, Mike (Cristal) Minar of Caseyville, IL, Brad Minar of O'Fallon, IL and Rick (Paula) Brannam of Lexington , KY; her sisters Kelly (Kevin) Little of Caseyville, IL and Julie Minar of O'Fallon, IL, She is also survived by her beloved pet Marley; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Clair County Animal Services. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Services: Chapel Service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd, Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Larry Ridenour officiating. Interment will be in the Valhalla Gardens of Memory.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019