Carol Herndon Carol J. Herndon, nee Schey, 80, of Belleville, Illinois, born Friday, August 12, 1938, in Madison, IL, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Mercy Rehab. in Swansea, IL. Carol was a Financial Manager for the U.S. Air Force. She was a Past Member of Society of Military Comptrollers, National Assn. of Decorative Painters, Lincoln Trail Decorative Artists, and Al Sihah Temple #29 Daughters of Nile. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Wilson "Doug" Herndon Parents, William and Florence, nee Beaumont, Schey. Sister, Betty Anna. Surviving are her 2 Sons, Jeffrey Naumann of Belleville, IL. Terry (Mary) Naumann of Belleville, IL. Grandchildren, Shaun (Sarah) Naumann, David Naumann, Susan Naumann, Great-Grandchildren, Douglas Naumann, Lillian Kraft, Carter Kraft. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 am -12:00 pm, Thursday May 2, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral procession to leave at 12 noon for a 12:45 pm Graveside Service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 1, 2019