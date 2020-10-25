Carol J. Spengler
December 22, 1942 - October 22, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - Carol J. Spengler nee Ferguson, 77, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on October 22, 2020 at her home.
Carol was a member of First United Methodist Church in O'Fallon, IL and also attended Faith Methodist Church in Ft. Myers, FL. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter LJ of O'Fallon and a 50 year member of the Eastern Star O.E.S. # 487 of O'Fallon, IL.
She cherished time spent with family and spoiled her grandkids. She was Meme to family, but also to countless friends of Julie and Jason's. Carol enjoyed lake time, reading on the dock, fishing with Syd, boat rides, and always grew beautiful flowers all summer. She and Syd spent retirement winters in Florida enjoying the beach and time spent with friends from around the country they knew from the Groves. Carol founded the annual Girl's Week with friends and family in 1989 that is still going strong all these years later.
Carol grew up in O'Fallon and had her first date with Syd at a school square dance in the 6th grade. She worked at the pool in the summers and graduated from OTHS in 1960. She worked in civil service at the base for many years and was active in Julie and Jason's school activities. Carol and Syd followed the marching band around the country for 8 years as band parents and chaired the annual band craft fair.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Nora (nee Coleman) Ferguson and sister, Nancy Ferguson.
Surviving are her husband, Sydney C. Spengler of O'Fallon, IL; children, Julie Spengler and Jason Spengler, both of O'Fallon, IL; brother-in-law, Terry (Susie) Spengler of O'Fallon, IL; sister-in-law, Jeannine Hayes of O'Fallon, IL; nieces and nephews, Dianne (David) Pierson of Gurley, AL, Mike (Anne) Rhodes of Elkhorn, NE, and Cory (Katie) Spengler of O'Fallon, IL; and grandchildren, Avrey Spengler, Bailey Spengler, Logan Spengler and Malia Spengler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to O'Fallon Panther Band Boosters PO Box 993 O'Fallon, IL 62269, or via the website Paypal.com
to paypal@othsbands.com
COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 50 persons at any one time during the visitation. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family.
A Memorial Visitation will be held 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.