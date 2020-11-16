1/1
Carol Jean Elbe
1938 - 2020
Carol Jean Elbe
April 24, 1938 - November 13, 2020
Mascoutah, Illinois - Carol Jean Elbe, nee Barton, 82, of Mascoutah, IL was born April 24, 1938 in East St. Louis, IL died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at her home.
Jean was a homemaker and a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George W. and Mildred, nee Samples, Barton, a grandson, Devon Elbe, brother, Bill Barton and two sisters, Pat Kasson and Ted Tipton.
Surviving are her husband Dale Elbe who she married in East St. Louis, IL on Aug. 9, 1958; two sons, Doug (Christy) Elbe of Mascoutah, Drew (Jana) Elbe of Belleville, IL; 5 grandchildren, Lauren Elbe, Shannon (Nick) Newton, Hannah Elbe, Wyatt and Amber Elbe; 3 great grandchildren, Odin, Kai and Harper; a brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood School, 215 North John St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.
Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.
Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at the Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 16, 2020.
4 entries
November 15, 2020
Elbe family,

Pam and I are so sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful lady who always treated me like family. She will be missed and you all are in our thoughts and prayers.

Duane and Pam Stumpf
Duane Stumpf
Friend
November 15, 2020
So very for your loss dale and children from Cobby and Carroll Perez and children prayers fir all of you.
Cobby Perez
Friend
November 15, 2020
We are so sorry for your families loss. Carol was always such a sweet person. Prayers to all.
Jim, Kim and family. Recuero
Friend
November 14, 2020
Doug and family,
So sorry for your loss.Your Mom was a sweet lady.
Gary and Kathy
Kathy DeFosset
