Carol Kantner Carol M. Kantner, age 82 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, June 01, 2019, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on November 14, 1936, in Beckemeyer, IL, the daughter of Charles and Sophia (nee Kuczka) Scott. On November 27, 1954, she married James Joseph "Gravy" Kantner at St. Anthony's Church in Beckemeyer, IL. He passed away on July 06, 1979. She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. She was also a member of Euchristic Minister at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. Carol was born at Beckemeyer, IL and graduated from Breese Community High School in 1954. As her children grew up she had been a Girl Scout Leader and Neighborhood Chairman and she was a Khorey League Softball coach. She graduated from Rend Lake College Nursing School in 1979. She worked at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was the Director of Nursing at Highland Health Care Center and retired as Director of Nursing at Faith Countryside Homes in 2008. She was in New York on her way to the Twin Towers on 9/11. In retirement she took care of her grandchildren. She attended every child, grandchild and great grandchild's sporting events, plays, dances and all of their activities. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Survivors include daughter Cheryl A. (Edwin) Haselhorst, Highland, IL, Son, Richard S. Kantner, Saint Louis, MO. Daughter, Linda M. (Robert) Wahl, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Gregory Lee Stumpf, Keylargo, FL, Ryan K. (Crystal) Haselhorst, Highland, IL, Meredith M. (Pastor Brad) Fuemmeler, Moberly, MO, Jared J. (Courtney) Haselhorst, Taylorville, IL, Abby D. (Jeff) England, Bentonville, AR, Jamie S. (Weston) Kantner - Self, Fayetteville, AR, Ashley M. (Craig) McTear, O'Fallon, MO, Tess Reider, Chicago, IL; great-grandchildren, Mason K. Haselhorst, Maia M. Fuemmeler, Maddox G. Haselhorst, Jack L. B. Haselhorst, and Caroline K. L. Haselhorst. Preceded in death by both parents Charles and Sophia Scott, Husband, James Joseph "Gravy" Kantner, brothers Charles Scott, Glenn Scott, Edward J. Scott, LeRoy John Scott, Charles Glenn Scott, Jr, William Robert Scott. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 04, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Wednesday, June 05, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Service: Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 05, 2019, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Father Pat G. Jakel officiating. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.



