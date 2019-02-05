Resources More Obituaries for Carol L'Hote Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carol Marie L'Hote

Obituary Flowers Carol Marie (McElligott) L'Hote Carol L'Hote, 70, of Mascoutah, IL, born August 7, 1948, in East St. Louis, IL, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Carol was a legal secretary at Carmody MacDonald P.C. in Clayton, MO. Carol was a kind and gentle woman who had a love for learning and valued the importance of education. She brought a smile and joy to everyone around her and had an unquestionable faith in God's love. "The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon yours and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you, and give you peace." (Numbers 6: 24-26) She was preceded in death by her father, James McElligott; a sister-in-law, Colleen McElligott; and a brother-in-law, Bernard John L'Hote. Surviving are her husband, Edward L'Hote; a son, Edward Jr. (Gail) L'Hote; a daughter, Amy (Darren) Fults; three grandchildren, Adam Fults, Olivia Fults, and Dakota L'Hote; her mother, Mary, nee Self, McElligott; four brothers, Gary (Jo Anne) McElligott, Michael McElligott, Glen (Donna) McElligett, and Neil (Sandie) McElligott; two sisters, Lois Larch, and Beth (David) Zahn; a sister-in-law, Margaret (Walter) Dixon; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m, Friday, February 8, 2019, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



