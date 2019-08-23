|
|
Carol Marshall Carol E. Marshall, nee Davis, 70, of Cahokia, Illinois, born August 14, 1949 in Granite City, Illinois, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Evelyn's Hospice House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. Carol was a retired Lab Tech from Barnes/Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Katherine "Kate", nee Kastecki, Davis. Surviving are her son, Joseph Marshall and a granddaugh Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Service: A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 23, 2019