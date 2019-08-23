Home

Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
Carol Marshall Obituary
Carol Marshall Carol E. Marshall, nee Davis, 70, of Cahokia, Illinois, born August 14, 1949 in Granite City, Illinois, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Evelyn's Hospice House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. Carol was a retired Lab Tech from Barnes/Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Katherine "Kate", nee Kastecki, Davis. Surviving are her son, Joseph Marshall and a granddaugh Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Service: A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 23, 2019
