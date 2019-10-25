|
Carol McKeon Carol Ann McKeon, nee Kocol, age 75, of Glen Carbon, IL, born on January 30, 1944 in East St. Louis, IL, died on October 23, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center, Edwardsville, IL. Carol was a domestic goddess. She graduated from St. Teresa's Academy in East. St. Louis, IL in 1962 and was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Carol was also a member of PALS and the American Legion Auxiliary in Glen Carbon, IL. She was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Mary Kocol, nee Golec. She is survived by her husband, Terry McKeon; her children, Jeffrey A. McKeon of Edwardsville, IL, Michelle R. (Clayton) Schardan of Glen Carbon, IL and John C. (Shawn) McKeon of Troy, IL; her grandson, Clayton Alexander Schardan; her brother-n-law, Jack (Shirley) McKeon of Albers, IL; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials can be to . Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Burial: A 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, October 28, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL with Fr. John Beveridge officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019