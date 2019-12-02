Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Carol Myers


1946 - 2019
Carol Myers Carol J. Myers, nee Woodside, 73, of Belleville, IL, born Sunday, October 27, 1946, in Coulterville, IL, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at Bria Health Care in Belleville, IL. Carol was a former member of Grace Church in Fairview Heights, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, David N. Myers, daughter, Lisa Myers, children, Christina & Jeffery at birth, sister, Juanita Little, father, Wilbur William Woodside, mother, Jacquelyn, nee Carroll, Brown. Surviving are her children, Kimberly (Jim) Cummins of Belleville, IL, Jason Myers and family, grandchildren, Danielle (Dustin) Alwood, Jared Shilling, Justin Ohmes, great grandchild, Carolina Noelle Alwood, special niece, Ryleigh Brown, and many other loving nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com<http://www.kurrusfh.com>. Memorials In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the March of Dimes. Visitation: Visitation from 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 2, 2019
