Carol Kelley Carol P. Kelley, nee Juzelenos, 81, of Dupo, Illinois, born on April 13, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri., passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Waterloo, Illinois. Carol was a lifelong member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Cahokia, IL, She was retired from Cahokia School District 187 as head cook at Penniman School after 20 plus years. She also worked for as a Personnel Director at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. She was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers and the Quilting Club at Holy Family. She just loved helping the church in many ways. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Kelley; her parents, Peter and Mary (Maslowsky) Juzelenos; a brother, Charles Juzelenos; two sisters, Sally McGraw and Patricia Budreau. Surviving are her children, Jill (Russell) Diel of Lawrenceville, GA, and Gail (Brian) Radford of Waterloo, IL; five grandchildren, Kelley Diel, Kurt (Becca) Diel, Amanda Cook, Richard Fink, and Heather Fink; and 11 great grandchildren. She was also a dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh. com. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation: Sunday October 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia, Illinois Funeral: Procession will leave the funeral home at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, to Holy Family Catholic Church in Cahokia, Illinois for a 9:00 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial, with Father Linus Umoren officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 5, 2019