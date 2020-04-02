|
Carol Poreber Carol Jean Poreber, 73, of Belleville, passed away on March 29, 2020 at her residence at Four Fountains Senior Living. She was born on September 17, 1946 in Belleville to the late Matthew and Agnes (Schmittling) Falcetti. Carol graduated with a bachelor's of business degree from Belleville Area College. She was a housewife who liked to sing and play bingo. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Poreber. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her sister, Connie (James) Taylor and numerous cousins. Memorials in Carol's honor may be made to St. Teresa Roman Catholic Church, 1201 Lebanon Avenue, Belleville, IL, 62221 or a mass of your choice. A special thank you to Dr. Robert D.H. Lee and staff, Four Fountains Senior Living, the staff of Davita Dialysis Center and Hospice of Southern Illinois. Service: Services will be private.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020