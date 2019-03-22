Carol Ann Schlechte Carol Schlechte, 71, of New Baden and formerly of Staunton, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, with her son, Geoffrey and niece, Lisa at her side. She was born August 14, 1947 in Breese, the daughter of Harry and Irene, nee Knobeloch, Krausz. She married Gerald Schlechte on May 18, 1973 and he preceded her in death on November 27, 2003. Carol is survived by her son, Geoffrey Gerald Schlechte of Collinsville; two sisters, Dorothy Schanz of Mascoutah and Roselyn Altman of New Baden; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clinton, Richard, and Ralph; sisters, Helen Mueller, Violet Schroeder, and Blanche Rensing; and brothers-in-law, Roy Mueller, Harold Schroeder, Cornelius Rensing, Vernon Schanz, and Ronald Altman. Mrs. Schlechte wanted nothing to do with farming so she married an architect, but after a while Gerald quit that job and went into full time farming. She said it just proved that love will make you do anything, and she learned to love the fresh air and farming alongside him. Carol was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in New Baden, and in recent yearschle helped deliver Meals on Wheels in the New Baden area until the last few months. Memorials may be made to her son, Geoffrey Schlechte, Zion UCC, or Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be received at the church or Nordike Funeral Home, 15 E. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com Visitation: Will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 5 p.m. until time of services at Zion United Church of Christ in New Baden. Service: A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Zion United Church of Christ in New Baden with Rev. Yvette Eber officiating.



