Carol Ann Simpson Carol Ann Simpson (nee Petterson), 75, of Fairview Heights, IL, born, December 25, 1943, in East St Louis, IL, passed away, April 10, 2019, at her home in Fairview Heights, IL, with her loving family by her side. Carol was a jewel to all who knew and loved her. She possessed a charismatic personality and nurturing character. She married the love of her life, Robert Simpson, on February 3, 1962. This beautiful union brought two children; Robert and Beverly. During their 57 years of marriage, Carol worked alongside her husband with the family business "Simpson's TV", for over 50 years. They also enjoyed taking many trips to the Lake of Egypt with their families over the years. She loved boating, shopping, playing cards, and being around family and friends. Carol was a woman of faith, having served as a lifetime member at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, in Fairview Heights. She was also a member of the OLA Women's Bowling League. Her most precious memories were those spent with her family and loved ones. She was a loving wife, mother, and "Gi-Gi" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and dear friend. Carol was truly an angel on Earth, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Esther (nee Asselmeier) Petterson. Surviving are, her husband, Robert Simpson Sr., her children: Robert (Melinda) Simpson Jr., and Beverly (Steve) Reeb, her grandchildren: Robert (fianc‚ -Sarah Jennings) Simpson III., Christopher James (Mikyla) Simpson, Julia Simpson, Trevor Reeb, Stephanie (Tyler) Rolfe, Alyssa (David Alex) Luna, and Brendan Reeb, her great-grandchildren: Jayden, Carter, Emersyn Ann, and Nixon, and a number of dear relatives and friends. The family of Mrs. Simpson would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to all of her family and friends, who have helped during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a charitable contribution in honor of Mrs. Simpson may do so by donating to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights IL. Additional memories may be shared online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com Service: A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Crehan's Irish Pub, 5500 N Belt W, Belleville IL 62223. For those attending, the family request that you all please wear pink (if you so choose), in Carol's honor and for all those who fight/have fought breast cancer.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary