Carol Walther Carol Ann Walther, 77, of Mabank, TX died on the morning of September 6, 2019. Carol was born on November 14, 1941 in Crossville, Illinois to parents Rupert Robert and Frances Margaret (Quong) Buckle. Carol graduated from Salem, IL High School and Carroll University in Waukesha, WI. She married the love of her life, Glen Walther, on August 10, 1963 in Dallas, Texas. Together they built a wonderful life with their three beautiful children. Carol was a cherished wife, admired mother and beloved grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be immensely missed by those who knew and loved her. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, son John Walther, granddaughter Jordyn Walther and brother Bob Buckle. She is survived by her loving husband, Glen Walther of Mabank, son Kort Walther and wife Tammy of San Antonio, son Gregg Walther and wife Leigh of Frisco, daughter Kristen Walther Merkins and husband Joel of Carrollton, 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Eubank Cedar Creek Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019