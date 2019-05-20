Carol Ann Whitfield Carol Ann Whitfield, 70, of Belleville, IL., born January 28, 1949, in Granite City, IL., passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Words can not describe Carol's life and what she meant to her family. Her story is truly amazing, she loved everybody and everybody loved her. She was owner and operator of the largest JaniKing franchise in the Metro East. She loved animals, rescuing many from the streets. Carol had many talents, she was an avid reader, world traveler, multi lingual, taught dance and swimming at the YMCA, recorded an album. She will be fondly remembered for her amazing ability at Jeopardy. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Earl D. & Dorothy L. Wofford; her brother Earl "Itch" Wofford. Surviving are her loving husband of 45 years Wiley Whitfield; her children, Robert (Amy) Anderson of Arlington, TX., Tammy (Perry) Adams of Chicago, IL., Tony (Sheila) Whitfield of St. Louis, MO.; her brothers, Curtis (Judy) Wofford of Granite City, IL., Larry (Bettye) Wofford of Edwardsville, IL.; her grandchildren, Josh Anderson, Kyle Anderson, Seoul Adams, Sovereign Adams, Shiloh Adams, Elizabeth Whitfield and Alexandria Whitfield; her great-granddaughter Addison Anderson. Memorial contributions may be made to Stray Animal Rescue and can be received at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, IL. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.herrfuneral.com. Visitation: Friends may visit 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, IL. Funeral: Service for Carol will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home. Arrangements handled by SUNSET HILL FUNERAL HOME, Glen Carbon, IL

