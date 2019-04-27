Carole Fletcher Carole Jo Fletcher, age 64, born October 13, 1953, passed away of natural causes on April 23, 2019 in Collinsville Il. Carole was an avid antique, collectibles and basket collector, she loved Canadian television, suspense and horror novels, trips to the beach with her family, making enough lasagna to feed an army, carrying around tools and hardware in her purse in case of emergency, and had a fascination with fireflies and flamingos. Carole was an electrical engineer and worked for telecommunications companies throughout her career. She began as a switchboard operator with Illinois Bell in the late 70's and retired as a software programmer for ATT in 2011. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Fletcher, her son, Travis Bennett and several members of her family, in addition to many beloved cats and dogs. Surviving is her daughter, Amy K. Fletcher, her brother John Tremain, loving friends, family, and her sweet pitbull Seva Jett and cat Sampson Eli Black. Carole also struggled with addiction and depression throughout her life, and though these things did not define her, they did influence her life and lives of her friends and family. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction or mental illness, help is available. The National Drug Helpline offers 24/7 drug and alcohol help to those struggling with addiction. 1-888-633-3239. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress and prevention and crisis resources for you and your loved ones. 1-800-273-8255 Memories and condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com Memorial donations are appreciated to Partners for Pets, PO Box 445, Troy, IL 62294. Service: A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 6 pm in Collinsville Contact Wolfersberger Funeral Home for details. Carole, you will be deeply missed. "There's no place like home." ~Dorothy 'The Wizard of Oz'

