Carole J. AhnOctober 2, 1933 - November 2, 2020Collinsville, Illinois - Carole J. Ahn, nee Ellis, 87, of Collinsville, IL, born Monday, October 2, 1933, in Melcher, IA, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL.Carole was a Co-Owner for Ahn's Yamaha and a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, IL.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Vicki Ahn; husband, Wiley L. Ahn; parents, Roy and Lydia, nee Harding, Ellis; brothers and sisters, John, Ronald, Robert Harry, Margaret, Leora, Linda and Ray.Surviving are her son, Douglas (Jolene) Ahn of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Tommy (Ericka) Ord, Amy Drezek, Erin (Alex) Miller, Robbi Ahn; 6 great-grandchildren, Kylyn, Abrielle, Michael, Ian, Chase, Lucy; brothers, Roy (Vernie) Ellis of Richardson, TX, Dwight (Mardell) Ellis of Des Moines, IA, Gerald Ellis of Des Moines, IA, Donald (Pamela) Ellis of Des Moines, IA; sisters, Ramona (Don) Littree of Custer, WA, Sharon Kilby of Loveland, CL, Leila (Paul) Davis of Ankeny, IA, Edith (James) Mikesell of Des Moines, IA; brother-in-law, Mike Karns of Livingston, TX; sisters-in-law, Patty Ellis of Afton, IA and Stella Ellis of Seattle, WA and 52 nieces & nephews.Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com Funeral: Private family services.