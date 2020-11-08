Carole J. Ahn
October 2, 1933 - November 2, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Carole J. Ahn, nee Ellis, 87, of Collinsville, IL, born Monday, October 2, 1933, in Melcher, IA, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL.
Carole was a Co-Owner for Ahn's Yamaha and a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, IL.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Vicki Ahn; husband, Wiley L. Ahn; parents, Roy and Lydia, nee Harding, Ellis; brothers and sisters, John, Ronald, Robert Harry, Margaret, Leora, Linda and Ray.
Surviving are her son, Douglas (Jolene) Ahn of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Tommy (Ericka) Ord, Amy Drezek, Erin (Alex) Miller, Robbi Ahn; 6 great-grandchildren, Kylyn, Abrielle, Michael, Ian, Chase, Lucy; brothers, Roy (Vernie) Ellis of Richardson, TX, Dwight (Mardell) Ellis of Des Moines, IA, Gerald Ellis of Des Moines, IA, Donald (Pamela) Ellis of Des Moines, IA; sisters, Ramona (Don) Littree of Custer, WA, Sharon Kilby of Loveland, CL, Leila (Paul) Davis of Ankeny, IA, Edith (James) Mikesell of Des Moines, IA; brother-in-law, Mike Karns of Livingston, TX; sisters-in-law, Patty Ellis of Afton, IA and Stella Ellis of Seattle, WA and 52 nieces & nephews.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
.
Funeral: Private family services.