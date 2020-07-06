1/
Carole Lynne Constance
07/09/1942 - 05/21/2020
CONSTANCE - Carole "Lynne" Constance, nee Lockwood, 77, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, July 9, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Columbia in Columbia, IL. Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Bill Pierce officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.

