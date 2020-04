NORDIKE - Carole Jean Nordike, 79, of Aviston passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born in Breese on July 23, 1940. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston. Arrangements handled by Nordike Funeral Home

