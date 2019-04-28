|
|
Carole Songer Carole Jean Songer "Mousey" nee Bendorf, age 75, of O'Fallon, born August 5, 1943 in Trenton, Illinois, passed away Friday morning, April 26, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois. Carole grew up in Trenton and graduated from Mater Dei Catholic High School in Breese. In her younger years, she enjoyed camping and boating with her family. She lived her life for her children and her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Eugene Bendorf; her mother Vera, nee Baer, Rutledge; and her great-granddaughter Justice Rose. Surviving are her husband of 57 years, James A. Songer of O'Fallon; children Dana Marie Griffin of Tampa, Fla., and Jeffery J. Songer of O'Fallon; granddaughters Megan (Chad) Knebel, and Allison Jackson; great-grandchildren Ansley Thurmond, Gavin and Jaycee Knebel, Chasity and Geoffrey Moore. Memorial donations are suggested to . Online condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00 8:00 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon. Funeral: Procession will depart the funeral home at 11 am, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 for a Graveside Service at Summerfield Cemetery, Summerfield, Illinois. Rev. Jim Deiters will officiate. Wolfersberger Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019