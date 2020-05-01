Carole Vaughn
1942 - 2020
Carole Vaughn Carole Ann (McKinney) Vaughn, 77, of Collinsville, formerly of Granite City and Venice, died at 3:27 a.m. Monday, April 13, at home following a lengthy illness. Born Nov. 7, 1942, to the late Thomas "Marvin" and Vivian (Kackley) McKinney, she was raised in Venice. A graduate of Venice High School, she earned a business degree from Southern Illinois University. A credit and collections specialist, Ms. Vaughn retired from the U.S Postal Credit Union. A lifelong Democrat, she was of the Catholic faith. She held a deep appreciation for historic architecture and interior design and had a natural fashion sense. She also was a jazz aficionado, animal lover and miniature enthusiast. Survivors include her daughter, Nicole Vaughn, of Collinsville; several cousins, including Julie Courtois of Highland; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will conduct a private funeral service. Carole will be laid to rest following the service at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Collinsville Food Pantry at 201 E. Church St. Collinsville, IL 62234 or the Metro-East Humane Society 8495-IL143, Edwardsville, IL 62025.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
