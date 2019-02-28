Carolee Jean (Schaer) Richardson Carolee Richardson, 80, of Belleville, IL, born, August 1, 1938, in Belleville, IL, passed away, February 25, 2019, in Belleville, IL. Carolee was a jewel to all who knew and loved her. She married the love of her life, Jim Richardson in 1958. This union brought two daughters, and a lifetime of beautiful memories. Carolee graduated from Belleville Township High School in 1956. She worked at the Fox Theater in St Louis, for many years, and also worked at Martin Accounting, and was self-employed at the Emporium in her later years. She was a woman of faith, having served as a devoted member at First Christian Church in Belleville, where she taught junior church, for over 20 years. She was more recently a member at Hope Christian Church, in Columbia. Carolee loved all things Disney. Disney has always had a way, and will always have a way of promoting strength and making us all feel encouraged. That's exactly how Carolee dealt with Parkinson's disease, with strength and resilience, for over 20 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carla Thomure, and her parents; Carl and Madge (nee Northcutt) Schaer. Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Jim L Richardson, of Belleville, IL, her daughter, Jama (Rob) Burch, of Belleville, IL, her son-in-law, Craig Thomure, of Manchaca, TX, her grandchildren; Heather (Jake) Lindsey, of Buda, TX, Courtney (Matthew) Holliman, of Kyle, TX, Scott (Aleah) Burch, of Smithton, IL, and Tyler Burch, Naperville, IL, her sister, Sandra (John) Peebles, of Belleville, IL, brother-in-law, Jan (Sandy) Richardson, of Palatine, IL, and sister-in-law, Judy (Edward) Bugger, of O'Fallon, IL, and a number of dear relatives and friends. Those wishing to make a charitable contribution in Carolee's name may donate to Parkinson's disease at parkinson.org. Additional condolences and memories may be shared online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com Visitation: Family and friends may visit from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019, at Lake View Funeral Home, located at 5000 N Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held immediately following visitation at 12:00 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019. Interment to take place at Lake View Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.



