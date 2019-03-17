|
CAROLINA GOODMAN- Carolina Goodman, age 66, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road. Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on March 19, 2019 at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road, Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, at the church .Burial at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019
