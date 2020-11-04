1/1
Carolyn F. Friedewald
1931 - 2020
Carolyn F. Friedewald
June 19, 1931 - October 31, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Carolyn F. Friedewald, nee Field, 89, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, June 19, 1931, in St. Louis, MO, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Healthcare in Lebanon, IL.
Carolyn worked as a social worker for the State of Illinois and also worked as the Director for the Mental Health Association. She was a member of First United Presbyterian Church of Belleville and was extremely active in her church. She was also a Volunteer-in-Mission for the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), and a past president of the Belleville Junior Women's Club and Civic League of Belleville and a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority.
She was preceded in death by her son, Fredrick Emory Friedewald; parents, Emory Price and Minette H., nee Hempen, Field; sisters, Jane Snebold and Doris Sanders, and brother-in-law, George Snebold.
Surviving are her daughters, Dee A. McCarty of Belleville, IL, Kay M. (Jeff) Schanuel of Swansea, IL, Jan E. (Dennis) Nevois of Belleville, IL; son, F. James (Meg) Friedewald of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Sean P. (Aubrey) McCarty, Daniel L. Schanuel, Angela M. (Christopher) Sheridan, Peter M. (Marta) Friedewald, F. Nicholas (Kerry) Friedewald, Samuel P. Friedewald; 7 great grandchildren, and her brother-in-law, Harv B. Sanders.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church, Belleville, IL.
Funeral: Private family interment at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL, Thursday afternoon, November 5th with Rev. Rob Dyer Officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Memories & Condolences
November 3, 2020
Even though I was with Carolyn for only one year, as the Seminarian Intern at her church, she made an indelible impact on my 47 year ministry.
Carolyn was an energetic encourager. As one who was extremely wet behind my ears in terms of ministerial aplomb (I still had one foot in the fraternity and one foot in the 60's), Carolyn took me under her wonderful maternal wings and patiently helped mold me into the pastor I became.
Carolyn was a woman of great wisdom. Her servant's heart was bigger than she was. Her disarming smile and winsome personality were infectious. And her integrity, fidelity to principle and Christian compassion were above reproach. Her influence on my life and my ministry was epic!
My memories of her are precious and my sympathy goes out to her awesome children, Dee, Kay, Jan and Jim.
Pastor Joe Marting
Friend
