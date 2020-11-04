Even though I was with Carolyn for only one year, as the Seminarian Intern at her church, she made an indelible impact on my 47 year ministry.

Carolyn was an energetic encourager. As one who was extremely wet behind my ears in terms of ministerial aplomb (I still had one foot in the fraternity and one foot in the 60's), Carolyn took me under her wonderful maternal wings and patiently helped mold me into the pastor I became.

Carolyn was a woman of great wisdom. Her servant's heart was bigger than she was. Her disarming smile and winsome personality were infectious. And her integrity, fidelity to principle and Christian compassion were above reproach. Her influence on my life and my ministry was epic!

My memories of her are precious and my sympathy goes out to her awesome children, Dee, Kay, Jan and Jim.

Pastor Joe Marting

Friend