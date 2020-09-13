1/1
Carolyn Faye Jewell
Carolyn Faye Jewell Carolyn Faye Jewell, nee Bigham, age 84, of Belleville, IL, passed away on August 31st, 2020 in O'Fallon, IL. Carolyn was born in Pinckneyville, IL, on December 20th, 1935. She married Mike Jewell on April 7th, 1956 and they spent 60 wonderful years together. She retired from St. Elizabeth's Hospital after 19 years of service. After retiring, she did various volunteer work, including 16 years at school district 175, as well as making Linus Blankets. Carolyn enjoyed meeting friends at the YMCA pool, playing Mahjong, and traveling with family. Her children and grandchildren were a great blessing and joy in her life. She was a member of Our Lady, Queen of Peace parish since 1983. She is preceded in death by her husband Mike, parents Elmer and Bertha, nee Becker, Bigham, parents-in-law Reginald and Stephanie, nee Loskowski, Jewell, and 11 siblings. She is survived by her children Susan Jewell, Regina Jewell, and Kathryn (Dale) Fleddermann, grandchildren, Alexander Jewell, Ian Fleddermann, and Emma Fleddermann, plus several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or St. Jude's Hospital. A private memorial service will take place at Our Lady, Queen of Peace Catholic Church on September 14, with burial to follow, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 13, 2020.
