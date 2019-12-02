|
Carolyn Gates Carolyn F. Gates, nee Walvoord, 77, of Belleville, IL, born March 13, 1942 in Omaha, NE, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Mrs. Gates was a CNA and retired from Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and former hospital coworkers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ret. USAF Tech Sgt. Glenn Edward Gates, who died on January 16, 2019; a son, Joseph Anthony Pacella; her parents, Harold and Mabel, nee Hietbrink, Walvoord; and a brother, Ivan Walvoord. She is survived by one son, Michael Gates of Belleville, IL; a granddaughter, Taylor Gates of Belleville, IL; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Zoey. Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Private graveside services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 2, 2019