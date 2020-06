Or Copy this URL to Share

GIGER- Carolyn F. Giger, 71, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



