Carolyn Giger Carolyn Faye Giger, nee Rager, 71, of Collinsville, IL born on March 29, 1949 in Central City, KY, passed away Tuesday, June 23,2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Carolyn was a CNA at Elmwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Maryville, IL. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Collinsville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Dorene, nee Sheets, Rager and two sisters. Surviving are her husband, Donald M. Giger, whom she married on November 27, 1971 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Collinsville, IL; sons and daughter, Amber Giger of St. Louis, MO, Chris Giger (Courtney Nickelson) of St. Louis, MO, Ryan (Carli) Giger of Collinsville, IL and Shane Giger of Collinsville, IL; grandchildren, Catrina Giger, Chris Giger II and Madison Giger; brothers, Jack Giger of Salem, OR, Tom Rager of Hanson, KY and Wayne Rager of Greenville, KY. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Barnes Jewish Hospital. Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Service: Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Pastor Sherman Smith officiating. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 26, 2020.