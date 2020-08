GREENWOOD - Carolyn L. "Roberts" Greenwood, 71 , born November 4, 1948 of Belleville, Illinois passed away August 11, 2020 in Creve Coeur, Missouri. Services will be in Liberty, Texas; she will be laid to rest in Wells Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at some time in the future. Arrangements handled by Officer Funeral Home



