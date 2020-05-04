Or Copy this URL to Share

MCBRIDE - Carolyn McBride, 65, of Collinsville, formerly of Chester, Illinois, passed away at Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. She was born on February 24, 1955 in Chester, Illinois. A private graveside service will be held at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Chester, Illinois. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Pechacek Funeral Homes, Chester IL.



