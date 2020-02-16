Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Carolyn McEntire Obituary
Carolyn McEntire Carolyn J. McEntire, nee York, 77, of Millstadt, IL, born January 30, 1943, in Chester, PA, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Evelyn's House, Creve Coeur, MO. Carolyn was a jewelry associate at Schumacher Auctions. She was a graduate of SIUE with a Master of Fine Arts. She loved to cook and crochet. She was an artist and an avid collector of antiques, especially jewelry. She is preceded in death by a son, Douglas McEntire; and her parents, Claude and Cora, nee Keener, York; Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Ronald D. McEntire, whom she married on December 29, 1962; a daughter, Christina (David) Blankenship; a grandson, Hayden Blankenship; a sister, Doris (Dennis) Qualls; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or to Evelyn's House. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO, at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020
