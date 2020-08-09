Carolyn Myler Carolyn Ann Myler, (nee Baughman), age 70, of Belleville, Il, born December 24th, 1949, passed away on August 4th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Myler; her infant daughter Kathryn Emma Myler; her parents Mary Kathryn and James Baughman; her brother Charles Kimball; and her aunt and uncle, Dorris and Edwin Price. She is survived by her daughter, Jaime Myler, and by her sons, Todd (Elizabeth) Rayburn, Travis Rayburn, and Troy Rayburn; three grandchildren, Joshua Hecker, Brittney Rayburn, and Tyler Rayburn; her sister-in-law, Janet (Bill) Cathell; two brothers-in-law, Monsignor John Myler and Tom Myler; three nephews, Bernie Cathell, Will Cathell, and Joe Cathell; her niece, Katie Cathell; and her cousin, Ronnie Baughman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Service: A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 15th at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville, IL. Masks are required and the family requests no handshakes or hugs and to follow social distancing guidelines.