Carolyn Nordhaus Carolyn Ann Nordhaus, nee Reynolds, 80, of St. Libory, IL, born Sept. 10, 1939 in St. Louis, MO died Monday, July 27, 2020 at Freeburg Care Center. She was a homemaker and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 683. Carolyn enjoyed playing bingo, cards, fishing, traveling and doing crafts. She especially loved spending time with her loving family. Carolyn will be sadly missed by all that knew her and loved her. Her smile would light up the room. She was a very caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Edna, nee Grieve, Reynolds, brothers-in-law, Robert and Joseph Nordhaus, sister-in-law, Dorothy Dumstorff. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Leroy Nordhaus of over 54 years; two sons William (Cheryl) Buhl of Chandler, AZ, Michael (Linda) Nordhaus of Alexandria, TN; daughter Michelle (Bobby) Wilke of Alvin, Texas; five grandchildren, Justin (Tracy) Buhl of Chandler, AZ, Melissa (Atundra) Buhl Berman of Atlanta, GA, Tyler and Angie Wilke of Alvin Texas, Hayden Nordhaus of Alexandria, TN; two great grandchildren, Ariyana and Makenna Berman of Atlanta GA; brother, William (Donna) Reynolds of Collinsville, IL; sister, Diane (Rich) Frazer of Caseyville, IL; sisters-in-law, Genie Gray and Diane Nordhaus; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, 15455 Conway RoadSuite 360, Chesterfield, MO 63017or American Cancer Society
, 5 Schiber Ct., Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com
. Funeral: Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.