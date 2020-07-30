1/1
Carolyn Nordhaus
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Nordhaus Carolyn Ann Nordhaus, nee Reynolds, 80, of St. Libory, IL, born Sept. 10, 1939 in St. Louis, MO died Monday, July 27, 2020 at Freeburg Care Center. She was a homemaker and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 683. Carolyn enjoyed playing bingo, cards, fishing, traveling and doing crafts. She especially loved spending time with her loving family. Carolyn will be sadly missed by all that knew her and loved her. Her smile would light up the room. She was a very caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Edna, nee Grieve, Reynolds, brothers-in-law, Robert and Joseph Nordhaus, sister-in-law, Dorothy Dumstorff. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Leroy Nordhaus of over 54 years; two sons William (Cheryl) Buhl of Chandler, AZ, Michael (Linda) Nordhaus of Alexandria, TN; daughter Michelle (Bobby) Wilke of Alvin, Texas; five grandchildren, Justin (Tracy) Buhl of Chandler, AZ, Melissa (Atundra) Buhl Berman of Atlanta, GA, Tyler and Angie Wilke of Alvin Texas, Hayden Nordhaus of Alexandria, TN; two great grandchildren, Ariyana and Makenna Berman of Atlanta GA; brother, William (Donna) Reynolds of Collinsville, IL; sister, Diane (Rich) Frazer of Caseyville, IL; sisters-in-law, Genie Gray and Diane Nordhaus; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, 15455 Conway RoadSuite 360, Chesterfield, MO 63017or American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Ct., Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Funeral: Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 29, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Friend
July 29, 2020
Bucky, Shelly, Michael and families,
You have our deepest sympathy. Carolyn was always a joy to be around, always loved to hear her laugh. You are all in our prayers. Hang in there!!
Donna Hummert & Boozie
Friend
July 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss Michael , she was a fun lady ,Our deepest sympathy to you and all the family
Don and Shirley Rutter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved