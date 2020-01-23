|
Carolyn Parks Carolyn S. Parks, age 65, of Sunrise Beach, MO, formerly of Belleville, IL, born on June 1, 1954 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Monday, January 20, 2020. Carolyn retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs at Jefferson Barracks as an accounting clerk. She was preceded in death by her parents, William A. and Patsy R., Parks, Sr., nee Herrin; her brothers, William Parks, II and Dennis R. Parks, Sr; and her sister, Donna J. Schembra. Carolyn is survived by her siblings, Michael (Betty) Parks of Belleville, IL and Machelle Parks of Lake Ozark, MO; her sister-in-law, Rose Parks; her nieces and nephews, Bill (Nichole) Parks of Belleville, IL, Shari (Wade) LaChance of Smithton, IL, Brad (Amy) Schembra of Belleville, IL, Tracy Schembra of Belleville, IL, Dennis Parks, Jr., of Belleville, IL, Jason Parks of Belleville, IL, Josh (Stacy) Parks of Belleville, IL, Kimberly Langdon of Belleville, IL, Dawn Parks (Chris Lugge) of Belleville, IL, and Michael (Jenny) Parks Jr., of Belleville, IL; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and multiple great-great nieces and nephews. Carolyn is also survived by Trish McEvilly, her lifelong friend and caretaker, as well as Sheila Meyer, her lifelong friend. "To care for those who once cared for us, is one the highest honors." Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus of Osage Beach, MO. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020