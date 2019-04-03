Carolyn Sue Percivall Carolyn Percivall, nee Swacker, 85, of Belleville, IL, born November 26, 1933, in St. Louis, MO, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at St. Paul's Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Percivall was an exceptional mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and loved to spend time with her family. She worked for several years as a telephone operator before her marriage. Carolyn was a graduate of BTHS and still enjoyed luncheons with former classmates. She was a member of Crossroads Christian Church, Caseyville, IL. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, George Percivall Jr., whom she married on May 1, 1954, at Signal Hill Methodist Church, Belleville, IL, and who died on January 9, 2010; her parents, Jesse F. and Helen L., nee Classen, Swacker; one sister, Shirley (John) Neal; a son-in-law, Thomas Hull; and a brother-in-law, John S. Percivall. Surviving are a son, George S. (Nancy) Percivall III of Crofton, MD; two daughters, Laura S. (William) Koehler of Belleville, IL, and Jessie Kay Hull of New Baden, IL; eight grandchildren, Sara (Joseph) Mudd, Eric Hull, Katie (Scotty) Manno, Melissa (Scott) Kiser, Natalie Koehler (Travis Kawalec), Amanda Koehler, Bryan Percivall, and Joseph Percivall; six great-grandchildren, Khloe Manno, McKenzie Manno, Abigail Kiser, Hannah Kiser, Wyatt Mudd, and Kade Hull; a sister, Janet (Joseph) Martin of Louisiana, MO, a sister-in-law, Lynn Percivall of Raleigh, NC; and numerous close nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Senior Living Community or to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Gary James officiating. Burial at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL, at a later date.



