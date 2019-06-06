Home

Carolyn Rawlings Obituary
Carolyn Rawlings Carolyn L. Rawlings, nee Cruce, 85, of O'Fallon, Illinois, born Friday, February 23, 1934, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at The Colonnade in O Fallon, Illinois. Carolyn retired as the Executive Director for Manor Grove Nursing Home. She was an active member of Signal Hill United Methodist Church in Belleville, IL.Very active with Kirkwood Chamber of Commerce (president elect), and Missouri and Illinois Nursing Home Associations. She was preceded in death by her father, Wade Cruce; mother, Edna nee, Ferkel, Cruce; 2 sons, Steven Ellerbusch and Richard Rawlings II; sister and brother-in-law, Wilma and Dan Sullivan; brother, Wade "Sonny" Cruce; grandson, Christopher Brown and son-in-law, Michael Brown. Surviving are her husband, Richard Rawlings of O'Fallon, IL; 2 daughters, Linda Ellerbusch Brown of St. Charles, MO and Danielle (Glenn) Heil of Houston, TX; brother, Kenny (Ellen) Cruce of Highland, IL; sister, Denise (Dennis) Knollhoff of O'Fallon, IL; 8 grandchildren, Garret (Victoria) Brown; Nick Heil, Brett Heil, Mitchell Heil, Colby Ellerbusch, Ryan Rawlings, Richard Rawlings and Abbi Brown; 4 great grandchildren, Kaylee Brown, Peyton Brown, Keira Brown, and Noah Ellerbusch; brother and sister in law, Dave (Jennifer) Rawlings; daughter-in-love, Janet Verner and numerous nieces and nephews; Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the and Violence Prevention Center. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois and from 9:30 am - 10:30 am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Signal Hill United Methodist Church in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Signal Hill United Methodist Church in Belleville, Illinois, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating. Private Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Kirkwood, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 6, 2019
