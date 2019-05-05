Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Carolyn Salyers
Carolyn Salyers Obituary
Carolyn Salyers Carolyn Maria "Nicki", Salyers, nee McDargh, 65, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, born Saturday, September 12, 1953, in Springfield, OH., passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Carolyn was an Old soul with a heart of gold. She loved fishing, mushroom, arrowhead hunting, & her dear pets. Loved by many. She would say, "don't forget to hug" and "always later, never goodbye." She was preceded in death by her; Husband, William R. Salyers; Father, James R. McDargh; Brother, Thomas Bloodworth. Surviving are her; 5-Children, Melissa (Bil) Salyers-Moehle of IL, April Frew, Ben Frew and Richard Frew; Mother, Perneda nee Stewart, of OH; 5 Brothers, Joel McDargh of OH, Jeff McDargh of OH, Brian McDargh of OH and Paul Quinlan of IL; 4 Sisters, Diana McDargh of OH, LaDonna Patee of IN, Shela Hunt of IL and Mary Happel of CT; Grandchildren, Savannah & River Moehle of IL, Forest Moehle of CO, Brittany; Seth, Steve, Sabrina, and Tiara of OH; along with many Great Grandkids always in her heart. Many adopted children including but not all listed, Terra Johnson, Stacey Smith, and Maria Jamison. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. She liked yellow roses or in lieu of flowers to perform a random act of kindness in her name. Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 am - 12:30 pm Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Funeral will be held at 12:30 pm, Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 5, 2019
