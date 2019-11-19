|
|
Carolyn Smith Carolyn "Sue" Smith, age 83, left us to go home and be with her husband Robert (Bob) Smith on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Carolyn was born in Monroe City, MO in 1936. She was the only member of the family to graduate from college attending Northeast Missouri State Teachers College, now Truman State University, where she met Bob and later married in 1958. Shortly after marriage, Carolyn followed her husband to El Paso, Texas working as a teacher while Bob served in the military where she gave birth to their only child, Ron. Carolyn was a full-time mom, and later returned to teaching at St. Martin of Tours in Washington Park, IL. Carolyn was an animal lover all her life, a farm girl at heart, always a teacher and took care of everyone in her neighborhood. She loved her crafts, but decorating for Christmas was her (and Bob's) event of the year with Santa, snow scenes and gingerbread men carefully placed with love in every corner of the house. Carolyn is survived by her loving grandchildren, Lynn and Laura Smith, along with her son Ron (Susan) all of Troy, IL. She was preceded in death by her loving, and always funny, husband Bob and parents Harold and Mary Talbert of Monroe City, MO. As this chapter of Carolyn's life gracefully closes, I would like to thank her caregivers at San Gabriel Memory Care of Highland, IL for their care and compassion as Mom earned her spot in heaven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Cure Alzheimer's Fund 34 Washington St., Suite 310 Wellesley Hills, MA 02481, Email: [email protected] Visitation: Friends may call from 4PM to 8PM, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Services will be held at 1:30PM, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019