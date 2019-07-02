Carolyn Belling Carolyn Sue Belling, 82, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 5:32 a.m. Sat. June 29, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born July 14, 1936 in Centralia, IL to the late Donald R. & Willa Gertrude (Dukes) Williams. On June 4, 1955, she and William J. Belling were married in Granite City, IL, and he preceded her in death May 28, 2015. Carolyn was a member of Dewey Avenue United Methodist Church and belonged to Church Women United and the Granite City Elkettes. She served as a music teacher for Musical Kindergarten with the National School of Music in Granite City and played the organ, accordion, clarinet and bass clarinet. She treasured her time with her family and was known as a second mother to many of her son's friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a son, Gregory Joseph Belling; and a sister, Patsy Ann Williams. Surviving are three sons, Edward Lynn Belling of Granite City, IL, James Alan (Jenice) Belling of Salem, SC, and William Randal Belling of Maryville, IL; eight grandchildren, Jessalyn, Monica, Hilary, Jared, Autumn, Grayson, Gabriel and Meg; and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dewey Avenue United Methodist Church. Online information and guestbook through Wosjtrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com. Services: The family will hold a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Sun. July 14, 2019 at Dewey Avenue United Methodist Church with Pastor Jack Swank officiating. WOJSTROM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Granite City, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 2, 2019