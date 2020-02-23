Home

Carolyn V. Draper


07/19/1943 - 02/20/2020
Carolyn V. Draper Obituary
DRAPER - Carolyn V. Draper, nee Detmer, age 76, of Breese, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Faith Care Center in Highland. She was born July 19, 1943 in Breese. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter and Deacon Linus Klostermann presiding. Interment of cremains will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to HSHS St. Joseph's Cancer Care Closet, Vietnam Veterans of America, or St. Dominic Catholic Church and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020
