Carolyn Vahlkamp Carolyn O. Vahlkamp, Carolyn, a lifetime St. Clair County resident, born August 29, 1934, in Fayetteville, IL, passed away May 9, 2020; daughter of the late Bernard J. and Helena E., nee Mueth ,Vahlkamp; brother, Marcel " Val" Vahlkamp, sisters, Helen and son, Steven Carpenter; Mary Ann Heimann. Surviving is her twin sister, Marilyn V. Carolyn was blessed with being able to attend numerous local Catholic Parishes and was a longtime friend of the pet community. She researched and compiled the history of St. Pancratius Church, later published in the anniversary book. Longtime associated with Union Electric Co. Carolyn served in the aide-de-camp position for the medical arena and in the fields of insurance and real estate. She joined her twin in fashion modeling in the St. Louis region. Golfing and bowling were good fun. C was able to see and pray at the Luxembourg Monument WWII Battle of the Bulge, dedicated to her uncle "Chuck" Godfather. Thanks "go out " to nurse Charlotte, Chaplin Rademacher and Dr. Sensintaffeur and his "grand" staff. Carolyn was laid to rest in St. Pancratius Cemetery with Fr. Kenneth York officiating. Memorials may be made to the pet community.