Carroll Crosley Carroll Lee Crosley, 90 years of Columbia, IL, passed away on June 18, 2019 at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis, MO. He was born October 17, 1928, in Farina, IL. He was married to Wyona, nee Hanna, Crosley, who survives him. They were married June 11, 1950, in Kinmundy, IL. Carroll was an entrepreneur early in his life. He developed his own business as a craftsman in plastering. That career was interrupted by service in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Upon completion of his tour of duty, he became a precision inspector for the Norge Company in Effingham, IL. He found employment at a later date with Shell Oil and moved to Lima, OH. When the opportunity to join his uncle in business in St. Louis, he invested in developing Gateway Food Products at the Laclede Landing site. When that area began to be developed as a tourist attraction, he moved the company to Dupo, IL, where it remains today. The motto for his company was "Small enough to care and large enough to serve". Caring for the company's customer base and serving their needs was his philosophy. In a quiet way he served his community with a special interest in the Columbia Fire Department where he was recognized as an honorary fireman. He served as a former consistory member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, a former member of the Columbia Rotary Club, and a member of Columbia American Legion Post 581. Carroll loved nature, hunting and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was an avid fan of his children and grandchildrens' sporting events. Also surviving are his children, Marlyn (Larry) Mohme of Hot Springs, AR; Mark (Sheila Cohen) Crosley of Glencoe, IL; Adam (Sandy Long) Crosley of Ballwin, MO; John (Lara Wuertz) Crosley of Waterloo, IL; and Joel (Marjorie Forbes) Crosley of Trumbull, CT. Grandchildren include: Janell (Casey) Pycior, Elyse (Trent) Hunter, Rachel Crosley, Jackson Crosley, Jett Crosley, Mackenzie Crosley, Grant Crosley, Melissa (Gene) Boeckmann, Caroline Crosley, Rebecca Crosley, Ameila Crosley, and Harrison Crosley. Six great-grandchildren include: Carver Pycior, Hannah and Hollee Hunter, Trenton and Lillian Inman, and Jonathan Boeckmann, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Frieda, nee Bauman, Crosley; son, J. Grant Crosley; sisters, Patricia Marshall and Gwendolyn Caldwell; and daughter-in-law, Roxanne Crosley. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Columbia Fire Department, Columbia Police Department, St. Paul United Church of Christ or the American Kidney Fund. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com Service: Visitation will be Thursday, June 20, 2019, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, and Friday, June 21, 2019, 10:00 am - 11:00 am at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 127 N. St. Paul St, Columbia, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday June 21, 2019 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, with Pastor Bob Goddard officiating. Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, IL. . Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements.

