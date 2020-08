RENSCHEN - Casey M. Renschen, 42, of Germantown, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born March 20, 1978 in Breese, IL. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 4-8pm and again on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 9-10:30am at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. (Masks are required at the visitation). Graveside Service will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11am at St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown. Moss Funeral Home



