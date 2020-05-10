Casimir Mortka Casimir Mortka, age 93, of Swansea, IL, born on December 19, 1926 in Schenectady, NY, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Cass loved to spend time with his son, grandsons, and extended family. He and his family spent summer weekends at their cottage on a lake near Fenton, MI. He loved to travel, visiting all 50 states and many other countries around the world. Cass will be remembered as always having a sunny disposition and being willing to help. He was a WWII and Korean War US Army veteran. He was an accountant, graduating from the University of Detroit Mercy with a BSBA in Accounting. He spent most of his career at the Freuhauf Trailer Corp. and the Federal Reserve Bank in Detroit. While living in the apartment community at Our Lady of the Snows Shrine, he was a volunteer. Cass also played with the Rhythm Band, entertaining residents of the Shrine and other independent/assisted living and nursing home facilities. At Freeburg Care Center, his final home, he continued to participate in activities/trips as much as he could. He was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve Mortka, nee Grabowski; his parents, Albert and Anna Mortka, nee Kosiba; his siblings, Virginia (Dominic) Shalovich and Adolph Mortka; his niece, Alice Wark and his nephew, Richard Shalovich. Cass is survived by his son, Michael (Elizabeth) Mortka of Swansea, IL; and his grandchildren, Jackson, Douglas and Conor Mortka. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Service: Family visitation was held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.