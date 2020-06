Or Copy this URL to Share

STEVENSON- Cassandra Johnson Stevenson, 53, born October 2, 1966, of Antioch, Tennessee departed this life Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Drive Through Viewing were held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 A. M.-11:00 A.M. at Officer Funeral Home, P. C.



