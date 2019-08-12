Home

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Bethalto, IL
Catherine Carrow


1930 - 2019
Catherine Carrow Obituary
CARROW- Catherine Lorene Carrow, 88, passed away on Saturday August 10, 2019 at home in Jacksonville, IL. Visitation 5-8pm Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Wednesday August 14, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. Burial will followat St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 12, 2019
