CARROW- Catherine Lorene Carrow, 88, passed away on Saturday August 10, 2019 at home in Jacksonville, IL. Visitation 5-8pm Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Wednesday August 14, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. Burial will followat St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 12, 2019