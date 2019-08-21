Home

Catherine Conner Catherine M. Conner, 94, of Maryville, IL, born December 13, 1924 in Dahlgren IL., earned her heavenly reward Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Highland, IL., surrounded by her loving family. Catherine was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother who cherished the time she spent with her family. Along with spending time with her family, Catherine was a member of the Tops Club, for many years an associate for Grandpa's, Walmart, Schnucks and self employed as owner of Demo's. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Loretta, nee Tennyson, Sodders; her sons, Larry & Steven Auvenshine; her brothers, Eugene Sodders, John Sodders, Dale Sodders, James Sodders and Richard Sodders; her sister Doris Vahlkamp. Surviving are her children, Sherry (Gary) Williams of Alton, IL., Dianne Schmohe of Davenport, IA., Ronald (Maureen) Auvenshine of Pinckneyville, IL., William (Patricia) Auvenshine of Taylorville, IL., Sue (Joe) Boyle of Troy, IL., Harold (Colette) Conner of McClenney FL., Kenneth (Marie) Conner of King George, VA.; her 22 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St. Suite 2, Clarkston, MI. 48346., or can be received at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, IL. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.herrfuneral.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, IL. Service: Service for Catherine will begin at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, with Pastor Ron Habermehl officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019
