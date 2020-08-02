1/1
Catherine Hommert
Catherine Hommert Catherine A. "Katie" Hommert, 93, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:38 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her son's home in Ballwin, Missouri. She was born November 8, 1926 in Granite City, Illinois, a daughter of the late Henry and Naomi (Keller) Colligan. She married Orville Edward Hommert on November 1, 1947 at the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City and he passed away on October 29, 2017. She retired in 1985 from the Department of Defense after 40 years of dedicated service as a systems analyst. Katie was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and enjoyed her many years volunteering along with her husband with the Shriners. She loved to shop and was always on the lookout for a good sale and enjoyed visiting with friends at the Soulard Coffee Garden. She cherished her grandchildren and will always be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a son John E. Hommert of Ballwin, Missouri; two grandsons, Brian (Jessica Trolinger) Hommert of Affton, Missouri and Andy (Sara Jeffries) Hommert of Monroe City, Missouri; two great grandchildren, Matthew Hommert and Rachel Hommert; a brother, Edward (Betty) Colligan; three sisters, Doris Colligan, Patricia (Richard) Vorwald and Margaret Zagar; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 70 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Sido. Memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Service: In celebration of her life, a private visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
