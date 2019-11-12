|
Catherine M. Jacobs Catherine M. Jacobs, nee Durham, 67, born August 24, 1952 in East St. Louis, IL passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Cathy's happy place was gardening in her yard that was better known as "Cathy's Botanical Gardens". She loved Christmas and would start decorating for it right after Halloween. Cathy enjoyed playing bingo, watching her favorite television shows, spending time with her dogs, and especially her grandchildren whom she loved very much. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Eldora (nee Howell) Durham; husband, Richard Jacobs; and siblings, Betty Eversgerd, Kathleen Wasilewski, Jack Durham, James Durham, and David Durham. Cathy is survived by her children, Regina (Timothy) Brown of Godfrey, IL, Rodney Jacobs of O'Fallon, IL, and Melissa Jacobs of O'Fallon, IL; siblings, Nancy (Raymond) Keplar of O'Fallon, IL and Billy (Vickie) Durham of Colorado; grandchildren, Blake (Katie) Brown, Brandon (Jennie) Brown, Alexsis Grossmann, Devon Grossmann, Zachary Jacobs, and Seth Jacobs; great-grandchildren, Alex Brown and Ella Brown; and many loved nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the at lung.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Memorial Services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Tom Dawson officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019